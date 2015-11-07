Mexico blasts U.S. for not filing charges in border patrol death

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Friday voiced its “most energetic rejection” of the decision by U.S. authorities to not press charges against border patrol agents suspected of killing a Mexican national near a California border crossing in 2010.

Anastasio Hernandez suffered electric shocks and was beaten despite being forced to the ground, unarmed and surrounded by eight agents, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The decision not to file criminal charges in the case was announced by the U.S. Justice Department earlier on Friday.