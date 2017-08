Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) hold a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 22, 2016.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Friday he respects both of the leading candidates to be the next president of the United States and will seek a "frank and open" dialogue with the eventual winner.

Pena Nieto make the comments at a joint appearance with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington.