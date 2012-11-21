FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico inks pact with U.S. to crack down on tax cheats
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2012 / 1:28 AM / in 5 years

Mexico inks pact with U.S. to crack down on tax cheats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Tuesday it has approved an agreement with the U.S. Treasury Department that aims to help stamp out tax evasion.

The agreement took two years to negotiate and was signed by representatives from both governments in Washington on Monday, according to a statement released by the finance ministry.

“Both parties agreed to substantially improve the mechanisms for the exchange of banking and financial information to verify (taxpayer) compliance,” the statement said.

The ministry did not provide details on the agreement’s provisions.

About $50 billion a year is siphoned illegally out of Mexico due largely to tax evasion and trade manipulation, according to a report published earlier this year by the Washington-based anti-corruption advocacy group Global Financial Integrity.

Before becoming Mexico’s central bank governor, then-finance minister Agustin Carstens asked the United States to share more information to allow Mexico to crack down on tax evasion by U.S. companies.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner and Todd Eastham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.