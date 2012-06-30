Mexico extradites suspect in U.S. consulate killing

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has extradited a drug gang leader to face charges that he played a key part in the daylight execution of a U.S. consulate employee two years ago, officials said on Friday.

Arturo Gallegos is suspected of ordering the killing of a U.S. consulate worker on the streets of Ciudad Juarez in an ongoing effort by the Barrio Azteca drug gang to control a smuggling route, officials said.

He was handed over to U.S. law enforcement officials earlier this week, according to a statement from the Mexican attorney general’s office.

Local authorities have said the gang ordered the killing on the northern border because the consular officer was thought to have given visas to members of a rival gang, although this might have been a case of mistaken identity.

Two other people, including the woman’s American husband, were shot dead in their cars in the two coordinated attacks in March 2010.

Mexico has extradited and U.S. courts have already convicted several men accused of playing a part in the killings.