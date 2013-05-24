Mexico eyeing retaliatory measures in U.S. meat labeling dispute

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is considering imposing retaliatory trade measures on the United States in a dispute over the fairness of U.S. rules requiring meat to carry labels that specify its origin, the country’s economy ministry said on Friday.

Mexico said new U.S. rules for meat labeling were even more onerous than a set of regulations that the World Trade Organization (WTO) declared were unfair in June 2012, the ministry said in an emailed statement.

The Obama administration unveiled the new rule on Thursday, the final day to comply with the WTO decision that upheld complaints by Canada and Mexico. Canada has also has said it will fight the new version of the U.S. country of origin labeling rules (COOL).

“Mexico is convinced that the new COOL rule does not comply with the WTO requirements and will cause even more damage to Mexican meat exports,” the economy ministry said.

“Mexico will keep exercising its rights within the WTO framework, including the imposition of retaliatory measures, until the United States complies with its international obligations,” it said.

Under the new regulation, labels will carry labels such as “Born, Raised and Slaughtered in the United States” for U.S. animals. Meat from other countries could carry labels such as, “Born in Mexico, Raised and Slaughtered in the United States.”