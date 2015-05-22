FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico weighs U.S. meat product sanctions after WTO ruling
May 22, 2015 / 12:33 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico weighs U.S. meat product sanctions after WTO ruling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico said on Thursday it would decide within about 15 days what sanctions to impose on U.S. meat products if the U.S. Congress does not comply with a World Trade Organization ruling on labeling.

On Monday, the WTO ruled that U.S. country-of-origin labeling (COOL) laws discriminated against imported meat from Mexico and Canada.

“We have our teams prepared and working, specialists in international law...in case the U.S. Congress doesn’t comply,” Enrique Martinez, Mexico’s agriculture minister, said at a news conference.

“I think in some 15 days we will have a clearer idea,” Martinez added, of “what the sanctions would be.”

On Wednesday, U.S legislation to repeal the meat labeling laws was approved by the House of Representatives Agricultural Committee. The chairman of the committee has said he expected an early June vote on the bill.

Since 2009, U.S. retail outlets have been required to use labels such as “Born in Mexico, Raised and Slaughtered in the United States” to give consumers more information about the safety and origin of their food.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
