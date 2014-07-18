FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico puts Gulf deep water oil treaty with U.S. into effect
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 18, 2014 / 6:27 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico puts Gulf deep water oil treaty with U.S. into effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico on Friday put into effect an agreement signed in 2012 with the United States to allow companies to exploit deep water oil resources in the Gulf of Mexico that straddle the countries’ maritime boundaries.

The deal, published in the government’s gazette, lifts a moratorium on oil and gas exploration and production along the countries’ maritime border in the Gulf and sets up a framework for companies to jointly develop any trans-boundary reservoirs.

State-run energy company Pemex has lagged far behind the United States in developing deep water oil reserves, but an opening of the oil and gas industries to private investment is expected to spur more projects in the Mexican side of the Gulf.

Mexico’s Congress is voting this week and next on a series of bills needed to implement the energy reform, which is the centerpiece of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s economic reform agenda.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.