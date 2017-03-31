Mexico increases sugar export quota to U.S. to 1.043 million tonnes

File photo: Workers sit next to bags containing sugar at the San Francisco Ameca sugar factory in the town of Ameca, Jalisco, February 18, 2011.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Friday it had increased its sugar export quota to the United States during the current cycle to 1.043 million tonnes, from 870,689 tonnes previously, after Washington upped its projections for sweetener imports from its southern neighbor.

Mexico is expected to ship 1.162 million tons (1.054 million tonnes) of sugar in the 2016/17 crop year that runs from October 2016 through end-September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a monthly forecast on March 9, hiking the outlook from a previous projection of 972,000 tons.

Quotas on Mexican sugar exports for the current cycle from October 2016 through September 2017 are set under a 2014 accord regulating access to the U.S. market that has become a source of tension between the two countries. The deal ended a year-long investigation by the U.S. government after U.S. farmers and sugar companies said Mexican millers were flooding the market with cheap, subsidized sugar.

Mexican and U.S. trade representatives have agreed to resume talks in Washington aimed at resolving a sugar dispute between the two neighbors, after Mexico canceled existing sugar export permits to its northern neighbor in a dispute over the pace of shipments.

Mexico is the top foreign sugar supplier to the United States, a coveted 12 million-ton market where the U.S. government doles out export quotas to about 40 sugar-producing countries each year.