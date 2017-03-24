Suspending Venezuela from the OAS a last resort, 14-nation group says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Suspending Venezuela from the Organization of American States (OAS) is a last resort that should be avoided unless all diplomatic efforts have been exhausted, 14 nations in the Americas said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The group, which includes regional powerhouses the United States, Mexico, Canada and Brazil, called on Venezuela to free political prisoners, recognize the legitimacy of the country's national assembly and establish an electoral calendar for postponed elections.