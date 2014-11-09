'I've had enough', says Mexico Attorney General in massacre gaffe

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - After weeks fielding questions about the abduction and apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers by corrupt police in league with drug gang members, Mexico’s Attorney General Jesus Murillo has had enough.

He’s not the only one.

Facing a grilling over the details of the case, which has sent shockwaves across Mexico and triggered outrage at impunity, Murillo sought to wrap up a news conference on Friday evening, arching his eyebrows with the aside “Ya me canse”, or “I’ve had enough”.

The phrase came shortly after he told the press that the trainee teachers were apparently incinerated by drug gang henchmen and their remains tipped in a garbage dump and a river.

Murillo’s words have gone viral, with #YaMeCanse and #estoycansado (I‘m tired) among the most trending hashtags on Twitter in Mexico.

Protesters who have railed against the government’s handling of the case sprayed the phrase “I’ve had enough .. of fear” on the entrance of the Attorney General’s office overnight.

Many Tweeters said that like Murillo, they were tired – but of impunity, injustice and corrupt politicians.

Some tweeted that if Murillo was so tired, he should resign.

One Tweet juxtaposed a picture of Murillo stamped with his refrain, next to a photo of President Enrique Pena Nieto emblazoned with the phrase: “I‘m off to China”.

Pena Nieto, who has sought to shift public attention off grisly gang violence and onto a raft of economic reforms, is due to make a state visit to China next week to woo investment.

The case is the toughest challenge yet to face Pena Nieto, who took office two years ago vowing to restore order in Mexico, where about 100,000 people have died in violence linked to organized crime since 2007.

The parents of some of the trainee teachers have warned Pena Nieto to think hard about whether he should go to China under the circumstances.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Mexico City and those of the southwestern state of Guerrero where the students were abducted in recent weeks to decry the government’s handling of the case.

Six weeks on, the government has yet to confirm the students’ fate.

Thousands marched on Saturday evening from the attorney general’s office to Mexico City’s central Zocalo square. Many carried hand-made placards and banners with the hashtag as well as posters calling for Murillo’s resignation. Others held candles and posters that said “Justice!” or “Enough!”.

Another march by protesters who have walked 180 km (112 miles) from Iguala to the capital is set to culminate in the Zocalo on Sunday.