Remains of one of 43 abducted Mexican students identified by tests: source

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The remains of one of 43 trainee teachers abducted in southwestern Mexico 10 weeks ago and believed to have been massacred by drug gang henchmen have been identified from tests, a source close to the investigation said on Saturday.
Forensic specialists in Argentina and Austria have been examining remains found in mass graves and a trash dump in southwestern Mexico after the students were handed over by corrupt police on Sept. 26 to a drug gang which killed the students and burnt their remains, the attorney general has said.
Reporting by Simon Gardner