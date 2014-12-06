Remains of one of 43 abducted Mexican students identified by tests: source

People hold up pictures of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a march in support of them in Mexico City December 6, 2014. The banners read, "They took them alive" (top) and "We want them back alive" (bottom). REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The remains of one of 43 trainee teachers abducted in southwestern Mexico 10 weeks ago and believed to have been massacred by drug gang henchmen have been identified from tests, a source close to the investigation said on Saturday.

Forensic specialists in Argentina and Austria have been examining remains found in mass graves and a trash dump in southwestern Mexico after the students were handed over by corrupt police on Sept. 26 to a drug gang which killed the students and burnt their remains, the attorney general has said.