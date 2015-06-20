Ten dead after attack linked to gangs in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ten people were killed in an attack on a beer distribution center near Monterrey, Mexico, on Friday, in what authorities said was part of a dispute between gang members.

An unknown number of armed men entered the business in the town of Garcia, Nuevo Leon, and started shooting at those inside, the state prosecutor, Javier Flores, said at a news conference. Seven died at the scene and three died in the hospital, Flores said.

He added that guns, ammunition magazines and packages of drugs ready to be sold were found at the distribution center.

Nuevo Leon was home to some of the worst episodes in the bloody offense against the drug cartels launched in 2006 by then-President Felipe Calderon, but homicides started to drop significantly in 2013.

The governor-elect of the state, Jaime Rodriguez, is the former mayor of Garcia, and during his term he was subject to two assassination attempts, allegedly by the Zetas, one of the most violent drug gangs in the country.