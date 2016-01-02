FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newly installed mayor of Mexican city killed
#World News
January 2, 2016 / 5:07 PM / 2 years ago

Newly installed mayor of Mexican city killed

Gisela Mota, new mayor of Temixco takes her oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony in Temixco, south of Mexico City on January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The newly installed mayor of the Mexican city of Temixco was killed on Saturday, according to a tweet from Morelos state Governor Graco Ramirez.

Gisela Mota formally took office with the new year on Friday. Mexico City newspaper EL Universal said she was attacked at her home by four armed gunmen.

Local police later arrested two alleged attackers, while killing two others, according to a statement issued by the Morelos attorney general’s office.

The statement did not provide further details of the attack.

Several mayors were killed last year in Mexico, where armed gangs financed by the drugs trade control many local communities.

Temixco, located some 60 miles (100 km) south of Mexico City, has a population of about 100,000.

Mota, a former federal member of Congress, belonged to the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Luis Rojas; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
