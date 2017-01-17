Ten killed in drug-related violence in Mexican state of Guerrero

ACAPULCO (Reuters) - Ten people were found dead in Guerrero, one of the most violent states in Mexico, on Monday, in separate incidents connected to drug-gang rivalries, state authorities said.

Roberto Alvarez, a spokesman for a security coordination group that includes members of Mexico's federal police, army and navy, said in a statement that six decapitated bodies were discovered in the state capital of Chilpancingo.

Four other bodies were located at two separate sites in the city of Chilapa, located some 200 miles (324 km) south of Mexico City, he added.

"A red Ford EcoSport truck was found, with black plastic bags on the roof, which contained six human limbs," Alvarez said. "Six dismembered bodies were found inside the vehicle."

The other bodies were found along a highway and in a home, he said.

Waves of grisly killings have taken place in Guerrero as cartels battle over drug trafficking routes and clash with security forces.