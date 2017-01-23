FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico mass grave contains remains of 56 people: statement
#World News
January 23, 2017 / 1:23 AM / 7 months ago

Mexico mass grave contains remains of 56 people: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A mass grave discovered in northern Mexico almost a year ago contains the remains of 56 people, a state attorney general's office said on Sunday.

A forensic team has so far identified the remains of 24 people in the grave, which is at the foot of a hill in the municipality of Garcia, in the Monterrey area.

All of those people had disappeared in 2010, the attorney general's office of the state of Nuevo Leon said in a statement.

Mass graves are found regularly across Mexico, a legacy of drug gang violence that was particularly prevalent in the industrial city of Monterrey for several years.

Authorities are in the process of delivering the remains to families and are still working on identifying the rest of the people from dental and bone fragments in the grave, which was discovered last February.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

