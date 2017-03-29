FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Two inmates killed in Mexican prison riot, 13 injured
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 5:07 AM / 5 months ago

Two inmates killed in Mexican prison riot, 13 injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Two inmates were killed and 13 injured during a prison riot in northern Mexico, the government of the state of Nuevo Leon said on Tuesday, the second fatal security breach within a week in the country's troubled prison system.

The deaths occurred in the Cadereyta penitentiary near the city of Monterrey after about 50 inmates attacked the prison's pharmacy and set fire to cells, the government said.

It was the second consecutive day of violence there. On Monday, two guards and five prisoners were hurt after inmates blocked corridors in the facility with burning mattresses.

On Friday, three inmates died in a prison riot in the neighboring state of Tamaulipas after a jailbreak.

In February 2016, 49 people were killed in a massive gang fight in the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey.

Reporting by Anahi Rama; Editing by Michael Perry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.