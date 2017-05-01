FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2017 / 6:53 PM / 4 months ago

Shootout leaves eight dead near Mexico's Los Cabos tourist hub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A shootout near the Mexican beach resort of Los Cabos early on Monday between suspected gang members and navy forces has left eight dead, including one soldier.

The incident took place before dawn on the outskirts of San Jose del Cabo, about 20 miles (30 km) northeast of the area's main tourist hub of Cabo San Lucas. Security forces later recovered unspecified drugs, vehicles, communications equipment, military-issued weapons and uniforms, the navy said in a statement.

Western Baja California Sur state, popular with international tourists and ex-pats, has seen growing gangland violence over the last several months.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

