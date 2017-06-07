A police officer and soldiers stand guard outside a prison where a riot took place on Tuesday, in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

Family members of inmates push against the fence of a prison where a riot took place on Tuesday, to demand information on their relatives, in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

The family member of an inmate is assisted by others after collapsing outside a prison where a riot took place on Tuesday, in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

Family members of inmates wait outside a prison where a riot took place on Tuesday, in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

Policemen protect a colleague who was wounded during a prison riot as he is rushed to a hospital, in Ciudad Victoria, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Policemen take cover behind a vehicle during a police operation to regain control of a prison, in Ciudad Victoria, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Policemen take part in a police operation to regain control of a prison, in Ciudad Victoria, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Policemen take part in a police operation to regain control of a prison, in Ciudad Victoria, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Policemen take cover behind a vehicle during a police operation to regain control of a prison, in Ciudad Victoria, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Policemen protect a colleague who was wounded during a prison riot as he is rushed to a hospital, in Ciudad Victoria, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A family member of an inmate tries to stop a truck used to transfer prisoners, outside a prison where a riot took place on Tuesday, in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY Four people were killed and six were injured on Tuesday in a riot in a prison in the Mexican city of Victoria in the drug gang-ravaged state of Tamaulipas on the U.S. border, authorities said.

"Those number are preliminary because the operation continues, there are still state police inside the prison inspecting the dormitories," Luis Alberto Rodriguez, spokesman on security issues for Tamaulipas, told Reuters.

Television footage showed helicopters overhead and concerned family members gathered outside the prison, as heavy gunfire could be heard coming from the compound.

Rodriguez said authorities had observed "rising tensions" between opposing gangs in the prison over recent days and had information that they were smuggling in weapons.

He said the inspection operation had turned up two high-caliber weapons and a regular firearm.

"An intervention was planned which consisted in bringing state police into the prison and having federals support from the outside," said Rodriguez, adding that if authorities had not intervened the number of casualties would have been higher.

Those killed in the violence were two state police officers, one security guard and an inmate, said Rodriguez. He had previously said three police officers and one security guard had died.

Turf wars between the rival Gulf Cartel and Zetas gangs have racked the state for years, and in recent years some of Mexico's worst drug violence has hit Tamaulipas.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Noe Torres; Editing by Michael Perry, Robert Birsel)