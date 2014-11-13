Mexico investigates police in shooting of pregnant American teen

Furniture is set alight by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union) outside the comptroller's office of the Secretary of the Department of Education in Guerrero, in Chilpancingo, November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities are investigating police in the northern city of Reynosa on the Texas border after a pregnant 14-year-old American girl was shot and injured during a high-speed car chase, the local government said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Sunday near the bridge that links Reynosa with the United States, when the girl and a friend were pulling away from a convenience store in a pick-up truck, the attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said.

It said police chased the vehicle and shot at its tires when the driver ignored an order to halt and sped off. When police reached the vehicle after it stopped, the male passenger had fled and the girl was sitting inside wounded.

The girl, who is four months pregnant, and her unborn child were out of danger, the office said.

It was the second incident involving U.S. citizens in as many weeks in the violent border state.

Earlier this month, the bodies of three American siblings aged between 21 and 26 were found shot in the head, their hands and feet bound, in the city of Matamoros near the border.

The youths’ parents have said witnesses told them local police were involved in their abduction.

The violence comes as President Enrique Pena Nieto grapples with the apparent massacre of 43 students in southwest Mexico that has triggered mass protests and overshadowed his efforts to focus public attention on economic reform.