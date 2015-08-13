FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Journalist, five others killed in Mexico state of Veracruz
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

Journalist, five others killed in Mexico state of Veracruz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A journalist was among six people killed by armed men in a bar in the Mexican state of Veracruz, the state attorney general’s office said on Thursday, days after the murder of another journalist based in the state sparked widespread outrage.

Five gunmen stormed the bar early on Thursday morning in the eastern city of Orizaba, the attorney general’s office said. It said it had identified among the dead the bodies of journalist Juan Heriberto Santos and Jose Marquez, a suspected drug boss.

Two other journalists from a local newspaper who were in the bar at the time are in police custody, authorities said.

On July 31, Veracruz-based photo journalist Ruben Espinosa and four women were found dead in a Mexico City flat, prompting international outcry over the treacherous conditions for members of the media working in the state on the Gulf of Mexico.

At least 18 Veracruz journalists have been killed since 2000, according to advocacy group Article 19.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.