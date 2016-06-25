Three Mexican federal police gunned down in market

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Three Mexican federal police agents were gunned down in the violence-torn southwestern state of Guerrero on Friday as they ate in a market, according to a security official.

The three agents, dressed in civilian clothes, were surprised a group of armed men in the city of Chilapa, a federal police agent told Reuters. Federal police are one of the main security forces, next to the military, fighting drug gangs.

Chilapa is close to Ayotzinapa college, the school of 43 Mexican students who were apparently massacred in 2014. The federal investigation of their disappearance has been criticized by independent investigators, tarnishing the administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Warring drug gangs have made Guerrero one of the deadliest states in Mexico. There have been more than 850 murders in the first five months of the year, the second highest total behind the more populous State of Mexico.