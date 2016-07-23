FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five killed, 12 injured in clash in southern Mexico
#World News
July 23, 2016 / 10:54 PM / a year ago

Five killed, 12 injured in clash in southern Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Five people, including a local mayor, were killed in a confrontation on Saturday morning in a picturesque small town in southern Mexican state of Chiapas, a government official said.

A group of protesters arrived in the town of San Juan Chamula to make complaints to the municipal government when some brandished firearms killing mayor Domingo Lopez, a driver, two other officials, and a local resident.

There are 12 people being treated for injuries in hospitals nearby, state government general secretary Juan Carlos Gomez said in a news conference, adding that calm had been restored in the town.

San Juan Chamula, a traditional indigenous town set in the green mountains of Chiapas, attracts a sizeable number of tourists to see its church which is filled with straw and is lit with hundreds of candles.

Reporting by Anahi Rama; Editing by Nick Zieminski

