a year ago
Local Mexico mayor, policeman arrested over alleged murder of 10
#World News
August 2, 2016 / 3:29 AM / a year ago

Local Mexico mayor, policeman arrested over alleged murder of 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A local mayor and a police officer were among those arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the murder of 10 people in western Mexico, state prosecutors said.

Early investigations show police picked up a group of people at a store in the state of Michoacan and forced them to get into a red truck on the orders of local mayor Juan Carlos Arreygue, state prosecutor Jose Martin Godoy told a news conference.

The next day their bodies were found dead and burned. The death toll rose to 10, from nine on Saturday.

The policeman and Arreygue, who is mayor of Michoacan's Alvaro Obregon municipality, were arrested along with three others, Godoy said.

Representatives for Arreygue could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Christine Murray; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
