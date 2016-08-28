FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nephew of Sinaloa cartel leader killed in Mexico
#World News
August 28, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

Nephew of Sinaloa cartel leader killed in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A nephew of one of the leaders of the powerful Sinaloa cartel was murdered, the state prosecutors office said on Saturday, the latest attack on the groups family members.

Edgar Juvanny Parra Zambada, 42, the nephew of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, was shot dead alongside another victim on Friday, state prosecutors said.

Parra, a seafood merchant, was killed by two unidentified assailants after a car chase in the streets of Culiacan, Sinaloa state.

In mid-August, one of the sons of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman, the imprisoned Sinaloa cartel leader now facing extradition to the United States, was among a group of people abducted from a restaurant in the Mexican tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta.

Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
