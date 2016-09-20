FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two priests found dead in Mexican state of Veracruz
September 20, 2016 / 3:59 AM / a year ago

Two priests found dead in Mexican state of Veracruz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Two priests were found dead in Mexico's violence-plagued eastern state of Veracruz on Monday, a day after they were kidnapped, a spokesman for Mexico's Council of Bishops said.

The men, Alejo Jimenez and Jose Juarez, were abducted violently from their church in Poza Rica on Sunday, along with a third man who was later found alive, the spokesman said.

The two victims were found dead on the highway between Poza Rica and Papantla, Veracruz, the state prosecutor's office said on Monday in a statement that identified only the victims' initials.

Veracruz, a major export hub for state oil giant Pemex, has been racked by violence, including a spate of murders of journalists last year.

Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Paul Tait

