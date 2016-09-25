FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Six bodies found in parking lot in Mexico's Sinaloa state
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 25, 2016 / 9:02 PM / a year ago

Six bodies found in parking lot in Mexico's Sinaloa state

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The bodies of five men and a woman were found in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, home turf of captured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, state prosecutors said on Sunday.

The corpses were found at dawn in a parking lot in the Pacific port of Mazatlan, said Guadalupe Martinez, a spokesman for the state attorney general's office in Sinaloa. He could not say how the victims died.

It also was unclear whether the deaths were related to conflicts between Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel and rival gangs in the state, where violence has crept up again in recent months.

Guzman was captured by Mexican security forces in Mazatlan in February 2014 after years on the run, then broke out of prison in July 2015 through a tunnel dug right into his cell. He was recaptured in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, in January.

Guzman currently is fighting efforts by the Mexican government to extradite him to the United States. A Mexican judge's decision on one of his appeals against extradition is due to be made in the coming days.

Reporting by Natalie Schachar and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Dave Graham and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.