MEXICO CITY An armed attack on a military convoy in Mexico's northern state of Sinaloa left five soldiers dead and at least 10 wounded, the local prosecutor's office said on Friday.

The attack took place in the early morning on the edge of the city of Culiacan in the home state of the Sinaloa Cartel, whose former leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was recaptured in January.

"It seems that it was an ambush...we think it was an attack by the local cartel," an official at the prosecutor's office said.

Guzman is currently in prison in Ciudad Juarez, a northern city on the U.S. border, awaiting extradition to the United States.

