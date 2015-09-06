Mexico to re-investigate whether 43 students were burned in dump

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will seek a new investigation into whether the 43 students who disappeared after being abducted by corrupt cops in southwest Mexico last year were burned in a dump, after an independent report dismissed the official account.

The report, Commissioned by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and conducted by respected investigators from Chile, Colombia, Guatemala and Spain, categorically rejects the government’s assertion that the 43 students were incinerated in the dump in the town of Cocula.

“We will request a new investigation led by a group of forensic investigators of the highest prestige,” Mexico’s Attorney General Arely Gomez told a news conference in Mexico City, adding that the government will seek to extend the stay of the independent experts so they can keep investigating.