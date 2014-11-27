FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Mexican president's law and order proposals after massacre
#World News
November 27, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Mexican president's law and order proposals after massacre

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday outlined a number of reforms aimed at strengthening law and order at the federal and local level in the wake of an apparent massacre of 43 student-teachers.

Here is a summary of his main proposals:

- A constitutional reform to expedite a law against organized crime in municipalities.

- An initiative to redefine and clarify powers held by different authorities within the penal system.

- A constitutional reform to establish unified state police forces, going from more than 1,800 weak municipal police forces to 32 forces in the country’s 31 states and the capital city.

- Establish a single national emergency phone number, preferably “911”.

- Establish a unique identity code for Mexican citizens.

- Expedite anti-corruption legislation pending in Congress.

- Undertake a special operation in the troubled area of southwest Mexico known as the Tierra Caliente, or Hot Land, widening the deployment of federal forces in the states of Guerrero and Michoacan.

- Deploy additional federal forces in municipalities that need it in Jalisco and Tamaulipas states.

- Undertake a reform agenda in the next session of Congress on civil justice and human rights, including reform of torture laws and investigations into disappeared persons.

- Expedite pending legislation in Congress to improve transparency in the awarding of public works.

- Have federal comptroller’s office create an information site about suppliers and contractors at federal level.

Compiled by Christine Murray; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
