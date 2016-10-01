FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Colima volcano erupts, local communities evacuated
#Environment
October 1, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Mexico's Colima volcano erupts, local communities evacuated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Colima volcano erupted on Friday, spewing a large plume of ash and thick black smoke into the sky and provoking the evacuation of two nearby villages.

The volcano is located in western Mexico between the states of Colima and Jalisco and is one of the country's most active.

Luis Felipe Puente, head of national emergency services, told Reuters that some 350 villagers living in the shadow of the volcano in the towns of La Yerbabuena and La Becerrera have been evacuated to a nearby shelter.

Reporting by Anahi Rama; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
