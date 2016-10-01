Ash and gas rises from the Mexican Colima or 'Fire' Volcano in this handout photo released to Reuters by Civil Protection of Jalisco on September 30, 2016. Civil Protection of Jalisco/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the crater of the Mexican Colima or 'Fire' Volcano spewing gas and ash in this handout photo released to Reuters by Civil Protection of Jalisco on September 30, 2016. Civil Protection of Jalisco/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY Mexico's Colima volcano erupted on Friday, spewing a large plume of ash and thick black smoke into the sky and provoking the evacuation of two nearby villages.

The volcano is located in western Mexico between the states of Colima and Jalisco and is one of the country's most active.

Luis Felipe Puente, head of national emergency services, told Reuters that some 350 villagers living in the shadow of the volcano in the towns of La Yerbabuena and La Becerrera have been evacuated to a nearby shelter.

(Reporting by Anahi Rama; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)