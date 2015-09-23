Mexico reviewing VW's emissions compliance, will act if needed

The Volkswagen (VW) automobile manufacturing plant is seen in Puebla near Mexico City September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is checking to see if Volkswagen has complied with its emissions standards and will act if it finds anomalies, Mexico’s environment minister said on Wednesday.

Rafael Pacchiano told Reuters that the agency hoped to have results from the review in the “coming days.”

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), the world’s biggest carmaker, has admitted to U.S. regulators that it programmed computers in its cars to detect when they were being tested and alter the running of their diesel engines to conceal their true emissions.

Pacchiano also said that the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection, known as Profepa, is reviewing emissions records of the Jetta and Golf models, from 2009 onwards.

Last year, Volkswagen sold around 9,000 vehicles with diesel engines in Mexico, Pacchiano said.

A spokesman for Volkswagen in Mexico declined to comment.