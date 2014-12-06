FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First step in possible minimum wage increase presented in Mexico
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

First step in possible minimum wage increase presented in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto addresses an audience in Mexico City November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday presented a bill to Mexico’s lower house that represents the first step towards a possible increase in the country’s low minimum wage.

The measure, which would decouple the minimum wage from how fines and some levies are calculated, is part of Pena Nieto’s bid to eventually boost economic growth and the purchasing power of low-income Mexicans.

Depending on area, the daily minimum wage in Mexico varies between 63.8 pesos and 67.3 pesos ($4.44-$4.69).

If the bill is approved by both houses of Congress, as expected, a future minimum wage increase would also require the approval of an independent commission.

Proponents of a wage increase argue that the proposal would shore up weak domestic demand, which has hammered growth in Latin America’s second biggest economy. Critics, meanwhile, have raised concerns that the move could fuel inflation which has hovered above the central bank’s 4 percent ceiling for several months.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.