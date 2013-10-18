FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican national soccer coach says he's out of job: ESPN.com
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 18, 2013 / 2:33 AM / 4 years ago

Mexican national soccer coach says he's out of job: ESPN.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's coach Victor Manuel Vucetich (R) gives instructions to his players during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Costa Rica at the national stadium in San Jose October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s national coach Victor Vucetich says he has been notified by the country’s soccer federation that he is no longer in the job, according to an interview posted on Thursday night on ESPN.com.

Vucetich presided over a win and a defeat in Mexico’s final two CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group matches, as the side scraped through the qualifiers after coming up short against Costa Rica a week ago despite a home advantage.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.