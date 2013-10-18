Mexican national soccer coach says he's out of job: ESPN.com

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s national coach Victor Vucetich says he has been notified by the country’s soccer federation that he is no longer in the job, according to an interview posted on Thursday night on ESPN.com.
Vucetich presided over a win and a defeat in Mexico’s final two CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group matches, as the side scraped through the qualifiers after coming up short against Costa Rica a week ago despite a home advantage.
