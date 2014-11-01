Meyer Burger CEO says no current plans to raise more capital: paper

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss solar industry supplier Meyer Burger has no plans to raise further capital at present and it sees signs of a slow recovery in the market, its chief executive said in an interview published on Saturday.

A pricing slump brought on by a glut of solar equipment threw many of Meyer Burger’s customers into crisis, leading to a collapse in its own orders in 2012. The company has not reported a profit since the first half of 2011, prompting it to repeatedly raise money.

In September it placed 100 million Swiss francs ($104 million) in senior convertible bonds, having raised 77.8 million francs in a share placing in March. Last year it also tapped shareholders for 150 million francs.

In an interview with Swiss bi-weekly business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft, Chief Executive Peter Pauli said: “Certainly no further corporate actions are currently planned.”

Pauli said the company saw signs of a revival in the solar market but remained cautious.

“We assume the market really is recovering slowly. We see this in various projects. The completion and exact timing of large projects and large orders are hard to predict,” he said.