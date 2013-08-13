FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's M&G Chemicals plans Hong Kong IPO: WSJ
August 13, 2013 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's M&G Chemicals plans Hong Kong IPO: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italy’s M&G Chemicals is looking to raise about $500 million through a public floatation in Hong Kong in October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the deal.

M&G, which makes PET, a chemical used for packaging soft drink bottles, had appointed Citic Securities and Deutsche Bank to handle the IPO, the Journal reported, citing sources. (r.reuters.com/tyd42v)

It said the company last month filed an A1 form to the Hong Kong stock exchange - a formal step to apply for a listing.

M&G Chemicals was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker

