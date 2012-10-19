MGM China shares jump 5 percent after new casino gets green light

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in MGM China (2282.HK), the Chinese arm of U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts (MGM.N) jumped over 5 percent on Friday after the company said it formally accepted a land concession contract from the Macau government for land to build a new casino.

MGM China has been waiting to build a new property in the world’s largest gambling enclave. The company will pay the Macau government 450 million patacas ($56.4 million) as an initial payment for the lease. Macau is the only place in China where Chinese nationals are legally allowed to gamble.