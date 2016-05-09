FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anti-virus software guru McAfee named CEO of tiny MGT
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
May 9, 2016 / 1:03 PM / a year ago

Anti-virus software guru McAfee named CEO of tiny MGT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Computer software pioneer John McAfee speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reuters) - Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been tapped as chief executive of tiny MGT Capital Investments Inc, an investor in fantasy sports and mobile games.

MGT Capital said on Monday it would change its name to John McAfee Global Technologies Inc and that it would buy some assets of McAfee’s anti-spy software company, D-Vasive Inc.

Shares of MGT, which had a market value of about $5 million on Friday, soared 85 percent to 66 cents in early trading.

McAfee, an online celebrity who sold his eponymous anti-virus company to Intel Corp in 2011 for $7.6 billion, is also a presidential candidate for the November 2016 election.

McAfee fled his home in Belize in 2012 after police sought to question him about the murder of a neighbor. They later said he was not a suspect.

MGT, which is run out of Harrison, New York, said it would buy the D-Vasive assets for $300,000 in cash and 23.8 million restricted shares of MGT.

MGT and its subsidiaries primarily acquire and develop intellectual property assets, including social casino and gaming platforms.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.