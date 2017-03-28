FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Miami police officers shot in ambush-style attack
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 5 months ago

Two Miami police officers shot in ambush-style attack

Bernie Woodall

2 Min Read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) - Two plainclothes police detectives in Miami were wounded when a group of men fired dozens of shots into their unmarked car Monday night in an ambush, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

Police apprehended several suspects early Tuesday and charges were pending, police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said by phone. The attack on the detectives occurred as they conducted surveillance for gang activity outside an apartment complex in northwestern Miami, police said in a news release.

The department declined to say how many men took part in the ambush.

Detective Terence White, 47, was shot in the foot and was being treated at a Miami hospital. Detective Charles Woods, 37, was released from the same hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to an arm.

The officers' unmarked car was riddled with dozens of bullet holes, Zabaleta said.

One of the detectives returned fire but it was not known if he hit any of the attackers, police said.

Other police officers near the scene rushed the officers to the hospital in the back of a pickup truck, according to video broadcast by local television stations. The video showed the two wounded men walking into the emergency room with support from fellow officers.

(This story corrects which detective was shot in arm, which one in foot)

Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis

