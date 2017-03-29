FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 5 months ago

Miami police arrest 19-year-old suspect in ambush of two detectives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Damian Thompson is pictured in Miami, Florida, United States in this March 29, 2017 handout photo. Miami-Dade County Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man suspected of ambushing two Miami detectives in an unmarked car during a lookout for gang activity was arrested on Wednesday on attempted murder charges, police said.

Damian Thompson of Miami is accused of wounding the plainclothes officers when he opened fire Monday night on their vehicle outside an apartment complex, Miami-Dade police said in a statement.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday after investigators received a tip and raided a hotel near Miami International Airport, police said.

Thompson is charged with first-degree attempted murder, battery on a police officer and resisting an officer with violence. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Four other people apprehended during the hotel raid were charged with unrelated crimes, police said.

Police said detectives Terence White and Charles Woods received non-life-threatening injuries when a group of men attacked their unmarked car.

It has not been determined whether Thompson was the sole shooter, police on Wednesday.

The detectives were involved in a multi-jurisdictional effort to curb gang activity, according to police.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell

