FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michael Kors shares could keep rebounding: Barron's
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 13, 2016 / 9:52 PM / a year ago

Michael Kors shares could keep rebounding: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N) could continue to rally as the handbag and apparel maker looks to expand in Europe and Asia and make a push into menswear, according to an article in the latest edition of Barron‘s.

After falling steeply last year, Michael Kors shares have already rebounded more than 40 percent in 2016. The article in the financial weekly cites an analyst who thinks the company’s new initiatives and a pickup in consumer spending could lift the shares another 30 percent in the next 12 months.

The shares closed at $58.50 on Friday, up 2 percent on the day. The stock touched a 52-week low in January of $34.83.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.