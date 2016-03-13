Michael Kors shares could keep rebounding: Barron's

(Reuters) - Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N) could continue to rally as the handbag and apparel maker looks to expand in Europe and Asia and make a push into menswear, according to an article in the latest edition of Barron‘s.

After falling steeply last year, Michael Kors shares have already rebounded more than 40 percent in 2016. The article in the financial weekly cites an analyst who thinks the company’s new initiatives and a pickup in consumer spending could lift the shares another 30 percent in the next 12 months.

The shares closed at $58.50 on Friday, up 2 percent on the day. The stock touched a 52-week low in January of $34.83.