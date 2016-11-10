FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Michael Kors cuts 2017 forecast as drop in mall traffic hurts
November 10, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 10 months ago

Michael Kors cuts 2017 forecast as drop in mall traffic hurts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of U.S. designer Michael Kors is seen at a branch office at Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich, Switzerland June 23, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS.N) cut its revenue and profit forecast for 2017, citing a fall in mall traffic and its decision to limit supplies to department stores.

Kors, like rival Coach Inc (COH.N), is tightening supplies of its products to department stores to avoid over-distribution and deep discounting as they try to protect their brand value.

"Our results continued to be impacted by the declines in mall traffic and tourism in certain major cities, as well as our strategic decision to reduce sell-in of inventory to the U.S. wholesale channel," Chief Executive John Idol said.

Sales in Kors' wholesale business, which supplies to department stores including Macy's Inc (M.N) and Neiman Marcus, fell 18.4 percent to $452.2 million in the second quarter ended Oct. 1.

Kors cut its revenue forecast for the fiscal year to about $4.55 billion and adjusted profit forecast to $4.37-$4.43 per share. The company had previously estimated profit of $4.56-$4.64 per share and revenue of $4.71 billion.

Total revenue fell 3.7 percent to $1.09 billion, the company's first decline since it went public in 2011.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $160.9 million, or 95 cents per share, from $193.1 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

The company's shares were down 2.4 percent at $50.50 in extended trading on Thursday.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Sriraj Kalluvila

