FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michael Page second-quarter profit up by 8.9 percent
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 15, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Michael Page second-quarter profit up by 8.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British staff recruitment firm Michael Page said its profit rose by 8.9 percent in the second quarter, after seeing strong growth in the United States, Britain and China.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said profits rose to 137.2 million pounds ($233.46 million) and that all four of its regions delivered year on year growth.

Michael Page increased its headcount by 2 percent during the second quarter, and said it expected to perform in line with its full year profit expectations of 538.5 million.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.