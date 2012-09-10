FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

Hurricane Michael expected to weaken further: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Michael, a category one hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale is forecast to weaken during the next 48 hours become a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

“A turn toward the northwest followed by a turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed is forecast on Monday and Tuesday. A turn toward the north-northeast is anticipated on Tuesday night,” it said.

There were no hazards affecting land, the NHC said.

Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Ron Popeski

