FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michael Foods pursuing deals to bolster growth-filing
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 21, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Michael Foods pursuing deals to bolster growth-filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Michael Foods Group Inc MFODSM.UL in early 2014 began seeking “financial and strategic alternatives” to pursue its growth strategy, the privately held company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The disclosure from Michael Foods came days after Reuters reported that the egg and dairy products producer owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) private equity unit, is in the advanced stage of finding a buyer.

People familiar with the process have previously identified Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) as the most likely buyer, according to Reuters.

Other parties in talks with the company include food manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS.N) and private equity firms Golden Gate Capital and Oaktree Capital Management, Reuters has reported.

“Management’s comments bolster our belief that Michael is on the block, as has been reported in the media, and we would not be surprised if Tyson, Hillshire HSH.N, or TreeHouse were potential suitors,” J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman wrote in a client note on Friday.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Michael Foods produces and distributes products including specialty eggs, refrigerated potatoes, cheese and other dairy products.

In its filing on Friday, Michael Foods said it “can provide no assurances that it will actually enter into such a transaction or effect any strategic alternatives”.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.