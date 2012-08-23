FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michaels second-quarter same-store sales rise 2.9 percent
August 23, 2012

Michaels second-quarter same-store sales rise 2.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Michaels Stores Inc MIK.N, North America’s largest arts and crafts retailer, reported same-store sales rose 2.9 percent in the second quarter, helped by more transactions and a big sales jump in its framing services.

The retailer, majority-owned by private equity firms Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and Bain Capital LP, on Thursday reported a 30 percent jump in net income to $13 million for the quarter ended July 28 on sales of $892 million. Overall sales were up 4.1 percent.

Michaels, which operates 1,079 namesake stores in North America, filed in March to list shares publicly.

Its CEO resigned last month because of a stroke. The company gave no update on the search for a new chief.

Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
