Michelin posts Q1 sales rise, keeps targets

PARIS (Reuters) - Michelin, the world’s second-biggest tyremaker, said first-quarter revenue rose 5.1 percent as price increases and a jump in sales of specialty tires helped to offset weaker European demand.

Quarterly net sales reached 5.3 billion euros ($6.96 billion), the Clermont-Ferrand, France-based company said in a statement on Monday. Sales volumes meanwhile fell 9.6 percent.

Michelin confirmed its goal for stable sales volumes over the full year, describing the market environment as “more uncertain in Europe, resilient in North America and more vigorous in the growth regions”.

The company also reaffirmed its 2012 target of a “clear increase” in operating income and positive free cash flow, before the impact of the sale of its Paris building.

Michelin said it planned to invest 1.9 billion euros this year, mainly on premium segments such as mining tires and tires 17 inches or over, as well as on production capacity in new markets.

The group repeated that it expected the additional cost from rising raw materials prices to reach 300-350 million euros. But the company added that “sustained price management” would amply offset this.

In the first three months of the year, truck tire sales slipped 0.1 percent to 1.6 billion euros, while the car and light truck tire business posted a 2.9 percent revenue gain to 2.76 billion euros.

Sales of specialty tires for planes, agricultural equipment and earthmovers used in mining, the highest-margin business, advanced by 24 percent to 940 million euros, helped by buoyant demand for commodities in emerging markets.

Michelin said earlier this month it planned to invest $750 million to add earthmover tire production at its plant in Anderson, South Carolina and expand output at another factory in the state.

The French tyremaker, which ranks behind Bridgestone of Japan in global production, raised 1.2 billion euros in a 2010 share issue to finance an emerging market expansion adding the equivalent of one new plant each year.

Michelin has pledged to deliver positive cash flow in the years from 2012-2015 while lifting operating profit to 2.5 billion euros from 1.95 billion last year.