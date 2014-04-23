Michelin sales fall 2.4 percent on currencies, pricing

French tyremaker Michelin's flag with a Bibendum, the Michelin Man mascot, is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Clermont Ferrand, central France, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Michelin’s (MICP.PA) first-quarter revenue fell 2.4 percent as weaker prices and emerging-market currencies outweighed growth in sales volumes, the French tire maker said on Wednesday.

Revenue fell to 4.758 billion euros ($6.58 billion) from 4.877 billion in the year-earlier period, Michelin said in a statement.

The company nonetheless reiterated full-year goals including free cash flow of more than 500 million euros, a return on capital exceeding 11 percent and an increase in operating income before one-time gains and charges. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros)