FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michelin sales fall 2.4 percent on currencies, pricing
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 23, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 3 years ago

Michelin sales fall 2.4 percent on currencies, pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French tyremaker Michelin's flag with a Bibendum, the Michelin Man mascot, is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Clermont Ferrand, central France, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Michelin’s (MICP.PA) first-quarter revenue fell 2.4 percent as weaker prices and emerging-market currencies outweighed growth in sales volumes, the French tire maker said on Wednesday.

Revenue fell to 4.758 billion euros ($6.58 billion) from 4.877 billion in the year-earlier period, Michelin said in a statement.

The company nonetheless reiterated full-year goals including free cash flow of more than 500 million euros, a return on capital exceeding 11 percent and an increase in operating income before one-time gains and charges. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros)

Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.