Michelle Obama, Charlize Theron talk girls’ education

Michelle Obama and Hollywood actress Charlize Theron discussed the importance of educating young girls at a gathering in New York’s Apollo Theater on Tuesday, and the U.S. First Lady had some empowering words for the young female crowd.

“If I had worried about who liked me and who thought I was cute when I was your age, I wouldn’t be married to the President of the United States today,” she said to loud cheers.

Glamour magazine hosted the conversation with Obama, Theron as well as former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, a girl advocate from Plan International called Nurfahada and the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Cindi Leive.

Obama spoke about the ‘Let Girls Learn’ initiative, which aims to reduce the number of girls who are not in school and improve their financial security and independence.