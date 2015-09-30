FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michelle Obama, Charlize Theron talk girls’ education
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 30, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Michelle Obama, Charlize Theron talk girls’ education

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michelle Obama and Hollywood actress Charlize Theron discussed the importance of educating young girls at a gathering in New York’s Apollo Theater on Tuesday, and the U.S. First Lady had some empowering words for the young female crowd.

“If I had worried about who liked me and who thought I was cute when I was your age, I wouldn’t be married to the President of the United States today,” she said to loud cheers.

Glamour magazine hosted the conversation with Obama, Theron as well as former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, a girl advocate from Plan International called Nurfahada and the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Cindi Leive.

Obama spoke about the ‘Let Girls Learn’ initiative, which aims to reduce the number of girls who are not in school and improve their financial security and independence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.