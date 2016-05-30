FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actress Michelle Yeoh visits pandas
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
May 30, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Actress Michelle Yeoh visits pandas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Award-winning Chinese-Malysian actress Michelle Yeoh visited a panda enclosure on Saturday (May 28) in China’s southwestern city of Chengdu, after being named as a goodwill ambassador by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) earlier this year.

Yeoh spent time with a pair of panda cub twins – the UNDP’s first-ever official Animal Ambassadors.  They are said by event organizers to symbolize the world’s diminishing wildlife and the issue of the loss of biodiversity is one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Yeoh called for more people to take part in the UNDP’s Global Panda Naming Campaign.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.