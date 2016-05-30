Actress Michelle Yeoh visits pandas

Award-winning Chinese-Malysian actress Michelle Yeoh visited a panda enclosure on Saturday (May 28) in China’s southwestern city of Chengdu, after being named as a goodwill ambassador by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) earlier this year.

Yeoh spent time with a pair of panda cub twins – the UNDP’s first-ever official Animal Ambassadors. They are said by event organizers to symbolize the world’s diminishing wildlife and the issue of the loss of biodiversity is one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Yeoh called for more people to take part in the UNDP’s Global Panda Naming Campaign.